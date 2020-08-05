William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) opened a temporary location inside the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. to become the first betting operation to set up inside a pro sports venue in the U.S.

Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics.

Seven teller windows and 10 self-serve kiosks will be made available to the public for 12 hours a day in the will call ticket area of the arena. Design and construction on a permanent William Hill Sports Book within the arena are underway, and it is expected to open in this fall, pending regulatory approval.

Shares of William Hill are down for the year, but started to recover when professional soccer returned in Europe.

