Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) +2.4% pre-market after unveiling a new five-year strategic plan designed to speed its transition to cleaner energy as a stand-alone company, the result of a review by a special committee with activist investor Elliott Management.

Evergy says it expects to invest ~$4.8B to upgrade its electrical grid, improve customer service platforms, reduce operating costs and increase access to renewable energy, with the aim of cutting carbon emissions by 85% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

The company is targeting EPS compounded annual growth of 6%-8% through 2024, compared to its previous target of 5%-7% through 2023, translating into a long-term EPS guidance range of $3.87-$4.25 in 2024.

Shares plunged 11.6% yesterday following reports that Evergy had decided to remain independent after talking to several potential buyers.

The company also reported Q2 adjusted earnings that matched analyst consensus and full-year EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.10, in line with $3.05 consensus.