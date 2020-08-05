Bausch Health resolves Canadian securities class action for C$94M
Aug. 05, 2020
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announced that the parties in the Canadian securities class action (Cattuci et al. v. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. et. al., Court File No.: 500-06-000783-163) have agreed to resolve the action for C$94.0M (about ~$69.0M), plus administration costs.
- The Action, filed in the Quebec Superior Court in 2015, alleged violations of Canadian securities laws regarding substantively the same matters as in the U.S. securities class action, which the Company also successfully settled.
- As part of the Settlement, BHC and the other defendants admit no liability and deny all allegations of wrongdoing whatsoever.
