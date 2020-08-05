Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 results:

Revenues: $462.8M (+44.4%); Tepezza: $165.9M; Krystexxa: $75.2M (-6%); Ravicti: $65.6M (+30%); Procysbi: $41.4M; Actimmune: $28.3M (-3%).

Net Income: ($80M); loss/share: ($0.42); non-GAAP Net Income: $83.8M (-12.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.40 (-18.4%).

CF Ops (3 months): $99.6M (+9.1%); Non-GAAP EBITDA: $190.7M (+53.7%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $1.85B - 1.90B from $1.40B - 1.45B. The mid-point for analyst expectations is $1.54B; Tepezza sales: >$650M from >$200M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $725M - 775 from $450M - 500M.

Additionally, the Company also increased Tepezza peak U.S. annual net sales estimate to >$3B from >$1B.

Shares are up 17% premarket.

Previously: Horizon Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 5)