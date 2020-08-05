Remember that so-called meat shortage of a few months ago? Now, Credit Suisse is dropping Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to a Neutral rating from Outperform on what it sees as weak demand in the year ahead and oversupplied conditions for the market.

"We expect another weak year ahead for the two most important divisions of the company, Chicken and Prepared Foods, due to oversupplied conditions in the Chicken industry and weak demand in the foodservice channel. This sets up poorly for contract negotiations with customers beginning in the fall. Outsized margins in the Beef and Pork divisions will insulate the company's earnings results to some degree because they are still working through a backlog of cheap livestock that accumulated during COVID-19."

"Weakness will continue into the September quarter because commodity chicken prices have moved lower and because pivoting the supply chain to Retail has created significant operating inefficiencies. Looking ahead, we believe that the 3.6% increase in the broiler hatching flock (a 12-month indicator of supply) and competition from rising beef and pork supplies will hurt Tyson’s pricing power in Chicken. We expect margins to improve to 3% in FY 21 from 0% in FY 20, but stay below the 5-7% normalized range."

CS assigns a price target of $68 to Tyson vs. the average sell-side PT of $71.56.