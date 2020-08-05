UpWork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares are down 6.6% pre-market after Q2 results that beat on the top line, met on the bottom, and included a Y/Y net loss growth.

Revenue was up 19% Y/Y to $87.53, about $7.2M above consensus. The company reported a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.03.

Marketplace revenue was up 19% to $78.5M. The take rate improved from 12.9% to 13.7% on the year.

Gross margin was flat at 71%.

Doctor on Demand CFO Jeff McCombs joined Upwork on August 4. McCombs succeeds departing CFO Brian Kinion, who will remain on as an advisor through October to help with the transition.

For Q3, UPWK sees $89-91M in revenue, above the $85M consensus.

Deeper dive: Upwork's Q2 earnings call transcript.

