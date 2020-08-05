Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) has entered into an option agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical, granting option to acquire exclusive license rights to develop and commercialize Verrica’s lead candidate VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in Japan.

Torii will pay Verrica USD $500K to secure the exclusive option that can be exercised within 6 months of the effective date of the option agreement.

If Torii exercises the option, the license agreement would provide for Torii to make an up-front payment of $11.5M, up to an additional $58M in aggregate payments on contingent basis.

“We are extremely pleased to take this initial step of entering into an option agreement with Torii, as we seek to address the global burden of molluscum by creating an opportunity for VP-102 to be available for people in Japan who are affected by this viral skin disease,” said Ted White, Verrica’s president and CEO.

Stock up 6.33% PM.

Previously: Verrica strikes out on U.S. application for VP-102 for infectious skin disease (July 14)