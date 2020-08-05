Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) says it aims to begin development of a permanent waste treatment facility in Malaysia by early 2021 and will apply for final regulatory approvals over the coming months.

Lynas can build its facility in a waste disposal site identified by the Pahang state government, Malaysia's science, technology and innovation minister said this week.

The disposal of low-level radioactive waste from the potential plant has caused some Malaysians to take to the streets in protest

Lynas last week secured U.S. government funding to design a heavy rare earth processing plant in Texas.