Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) July total futures and options contract volume of 4.19M slipped from 5.28M in June and 5.19M in July 2019.

Energy open interest rose 16% Y/Y, with total oil OI up 1% Y/Y.

Heating oil average daily volume rose 267% Y/Y, with OI up 25% Y/Y.

North American natural gas ADV rose 5% Y/Y; OI up 29%; record U.S. basis OI of 10.2M lots reached on July 1, 2020.

European natural gas OI increased 47% Y/Y with record futures OI of 2.3M lots reached on July 2020.

MSCI ADV up 15% Y/Y.

NYSE cash equities ADV up 56% Y/Y.

NYSE equity options ADV up 84% Y/Y.