Posco (NYSE:PKX) is set to become a liquefied natural gas supplier to Pakistan after offering the lowest bid of 7.9673% slope to Brent for a supply of LNG cargo on Sept. 25-26, Reuters reports.

It is unusual for Posco to participate in Pakistan LNG's import tender and could indicate that the South Korean company is trying to expand its third-party trading activities, according to the report.

Six companies were technically qualified for an import tender by Pakistan LNG to buy two cargoes of liquefied natural gas for delivery in September.