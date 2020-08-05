The first participant has been dosed in the open-label Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, LIO-1, evaluating Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ:CLVS) lucitanib, combined with Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), in patients with gynecologic cancers.

The primary endpoint is best overall response rate up to year 2. The estimated primary completion date is July 2023.

The company says lucitanib inhibits angiogenesis, the formation of blood vessels that feed a tumor. Specifically, it works by inhibiting the tyrosine kinase activity of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors 1 through 3 (VEGFR1-3), platelet-derived growth factor receptors alpha and beta (PDFGRα/β) and fibroblast growth factor receptors 1 through 3 (FGFR1-3).