New Ford CEO seen driving urgency and narrowed focus

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy checks in on Ford after yesterday's announcement of a CEO switch.

"We expect Farley to bring urgency, driving Ford to be a smaller but more focused company: We think the overarching theme of the Farley tenure will be driving Ford to be a smaller but more focused company. We think Farley brings a greater sense of urgency – something which was arguably lacking from Ford in recent years, with greater focus on meeting targets. Moreover, Farley’s approach has been to emphasize Ford’s strengths and winning brands – F-Series, Mustang, utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles. At the same time, we’d expect brands/products that aren’t strengths for Ford to be shrunk."

Farley is also seen needing to drive significant progress on the far out horizon, as investors will need to see proof points that Ford is prepared for industry disruption.

It is not an understatement to say Ford has had a tough time getting traction with investors over the last few years.