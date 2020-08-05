The mobile payments sector is nearing the all-time high levels hit before the pandemic selloff as it separates further from the broader Financial sector.

Square (SQ, +10.9% ) released numbers early overnight and shares soared on a surprise profit and a 64% jump in revenue thanks to its peer-to-peer Cash App.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY, +0.5% ) is rising following those results. IPAY is now about $1.50 away from its all-time high of $55.35 set in late February. The Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX, +1.7% ) is set to open at a new record price.

Square is a top 10 holding of IPAY, seventh at 4.96%, which is helping. But Square's results also indicated a trend that started before the lockdowns due to COVID-19 added to the attraction of electronic and cloud payments and banking, with social distancing and increased e-commerce.

IPAY started to break away from the broader SPDR Financial Sector ETF (XLF, +0.5% ) at the start of 2019. The move continued and, on a five-year basis that pretty much encompasses the entire lifespan of the IPAY ETF, the percentage price return difference between IPAY and XLF peaked at about 55 basis points in mid-February.

Since the recovery rally that separation has become more pronounced in a much shorter time. The difference in five-year price return is now about 90 basis points.

The broader XLF is up as well, but is weighed down by the big traditional banks, which are facing interest rates at an all-time low. The 10-year yield is hovering around 0.5% and real interest rates are negative, with the 10-year around -1%.

Sector Watch

Wendy’s (WEN, -1.5% ) is struggling after missing on revenue estimates.

But the chain’s bullish comments on breakfast business bode well for other fast good outlets, particularly McDonald’s (MCD, +1% ) and Dunkin’ (DNKN, +2% ).

“Breakfast in the U.S. performed very strongly in the second quarter at approximately 8% of U.S. systemwide sales,” the company said.