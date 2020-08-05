Mizuho (Buy) raises Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) PT from $260 to $315, seeing significant short-term benefits from the pandemic tailwind and expecting "robust" growth over the long term.

KeyBanc (Overweight) moves from $270 to $330 on "solid results against elevated expectations" and signs of improvement in "negatively impacted verticals spend."

Rosenblatt lifts Twilio from $235 to $255, saying the company should "benefit from minimal competition in the near-term" but remaining on the sidelines due to valuation concerns.

Twilio shares are down 3.1% pre-market to $274.89 despite the Q2 beats and upside forecast.

Revenue did decelerate in the quarter, posting a 46% Y/Y growth compared to 57% in Q1 and 86% in Q2 2019.

Wall Street analysts have a Bullish take on Twilio, while Seeking Alpha contributors average out to a sideline position.