Myovant to receive additional financing from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCPK:DNPUF) extends additional $200M low-interest, five-year term loan to Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV), bringing its total financing support to $600M.

This bolsters Myovant’s financial flexibility as it prepares for multiple potential product launches. Additional financing to be used to fund operating expenditures, including preparation for the commercialization of relugolix.

Myovant will be able to access the facility on a quarterly basis, with no repayments due until the end of the term, subject to certain exceptions.

Under a three-year commercial collaboration agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sunovion will provide third-party logistics, trade and retail distribution, contract operations, and market access account management services and will also become a non-exclusive distributor of relugolix.

