Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden upgrades Evercore (NYSE:EVR) to Buy and downgrades Moelis (NYSE:MC) to Sell.

He sees independent advisers faring better than the broader financial sector on an "expected pickup across the M&A and restructuring" and few headwinds from low interest rates and credit losses.

Notes that the group's Q2 earnings came in better than expected on revenue beats and "strong non-comp leverage."

Market may be undestimating Evercore's "margin defensibility and growth potential" from its better M&A backlog.

On Moelis, he expects outsized margin pressure as MC's focus is on growing through the cycle.

Ramsden likes advisers with diversified revenue mix, such as Buy-rated Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT), and EVR.

Compare total return of Ramsden's Buy-rated advisers with XLF: