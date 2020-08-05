Moderna (MRNA) Q2 results:

Revenues: $66.4M (+406.9%).

Net loss: ($116.7M) (+13.5%); loss/share: ($0.31) (+24.4%).

CF Ops: $130.1M (-48.6%).

The company updates 2020 guidance to reflect investments into mRNA-1273. Net cash used in operating activities is expected between $0.65B to $0.85B.

Phase 2 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) fully enrolled; Phase 3 study in collaboration with NIH and BARDA is on track to complete enrollment in September 2020.

Analysts have remained bullish on Moderna.

Shares are down 2% premarket to $78.46.

