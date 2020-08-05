Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) -3.8% pre-market after flipping to a huge Q2 loss from a year-ago profit, and adjusted EBITDA plummeted 90% Y/Y to $23.4M.

Peabody says it impaired the value of its North Antelope Rochelle Mine by $1.42B, driven by lower assumptions for long-term natural gas prices, the timing of coal plant retirements and continued growth from renewable generation.

While Peabody's mine operations were not materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter, the company says it has responded to weaker demand by lowering production across its operations to meet demand.

Q2 revenues of $626.7M, 45% lower than the prior-year period, reflect the impact of substantially lower shipments and weak pricing; seaborne revenues were hurt by lower metallurgical volumes and depressed met and thermal coal prices, while U.S. thermal sales were affected by the closure of Kayenta in 2019 as well as continued weakness in natural gas prices impacting coal demand.

Peabody is continuing its suspension of full-year guidance targets, given continued uncertainties caused by COVID-19.