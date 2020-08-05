CNBC's David Faber, citing sources, says Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and ByteDance (BDNCE) are starting to talk TikTok valuation while continuing approval negotiations with the U.S. government.

In an agreement with the Trump administration, Microsoft would have one year to transfer 15M of TikTok software code that currently resides in China.

During a Fox appearance earlier today, President Trump said companies interested in buying TikTok agreed to make a payment to the U.S. Treasury.

