Struggling oil field service company Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTLF) reports wider than expected Q2 loss, though revenues were in-line with expectations.

Lost $581M in Q2 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the oil and natural gas industry. The loss was significantly larger than loss of $316M reported a year ago.

With the downturn cutting demand for the company’s products and services, Q2 revenue of $821M was 37% decrease compared to $1.3B a year ago, and 32% drop from the $1.2B in prior quarter.

"Disruptions to the global supply and demand of commodities and the resulting decline in prices, combined with COVID-related restrictions, led to unprecedented reductions in customer spending in the quarter", said Karl Blanchard, Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer.

Additionally, the company signed financing commitment for $500M of new senior secured first lien notes maturing in September 2024. The proceeds will to be used to repay the ABL Credit Agreement, cash collateralize any letters of credit outstanding