Needham keeps a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) following the company's FQ1 earnings report on what it sees as a favorable risk-reward profile.

Analyst Rick Patel: "We believe F1Q21 was the trough for sales declines and anticipate sequential improvement in each quarter of FY21. Near-term, RL plans for F2Q sales declines to be below the exit rate of F1Q as traffic remains weak. However, we expect that weakness will be partly offset by digital. We anticipate the dept. store channel will also improve relative to F1Q, but we still expect a significant decline as RL limits sell-in to protect its brand from discounting. While some of RL's actions in FY21 are proving to be painful, we believe it's making the right moves to protect the LT health of its premium brand."

Patel doesn't see a hockey stick recovery for RL, but assigns a price target of $85 on the upside potential.

Seeking Alpha contributor ValueZen is of a similar mind on Ralph Lauren with a positive article out a few weeks ago. "With shares trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.24x, the market is presenting investors with an opportunity to start a small position. RL's 10-year average EV/Sales multiple stands at 1.5x," notes ValueZen.

