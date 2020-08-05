The Intalytics team will develop customized sales forecasting models for Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) and CosmoProf brands and will also conduct analyses to provide insight into the relationship between physical and digital channels.

Mike Smith, VP of Real Estate and Construction at SBH said, “Intalytics brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the retail analytics space. We were particularly drawn to their well-reasoned, pragmatic approach. We are confident in Intalytics ability to employ the most appropriate and effective analytical methodologies to support our strategic objectives and we look forward to working alongside their team.”

Press release