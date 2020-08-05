Stocks pop early as energy jumps; Trump touts 'big job number'

The market starts higher, with the Energy and Financial sectors leading the way.
The S&P is up 0.4%, the Dow is gaining 0.6% and the Nasdaq is rising 0.4%.
ADP's report on July private-sector payrolls showed a very weak rise, and futures dipped slightly as the numbers hit, but a big revision to June provided support.
Also on the employment front, President Trump broke the cone of silence again and told Fox that in the "last two months we set a record on the job numbers. Now we will have another big job number on Friday, so it will be interesting to see what that is". Some speculated Trump was front-running the jobs number, but he does not receive the numbers from the BLS until Thursday evening and the full quote sounds more like just a bullish prediction.
Energy leads the way, up 2.2%, as crude prices (CL1:COM) soared 4%. API estimated a crude drawdown of 8.6M barrels for the week. Estimates for the EIA inventory number out after the bell is for a decline of 3M barrels.
Financials are also strong thanks to a surge in revenue from Square lifting mobile payments stocks.
Spot gold's momentum continues, up 0.7%, to $2,040/oz.
Among megacaps, Apple is dipping 0.2% following a downgrade to Neutral from BofA.