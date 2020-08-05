Stocks pop early as energy jumps; Trump touts 'big job number'

The market starts higher, with the Energy and Financial sectors leading the way.

The S&P is up 0.4% , the Dow is gaining 0.6% and the Nasdaq is rising 0.4% .

ADP's report on July private-sector payrolls showed a very weak rise, and futures dipped slightly as the numbers hit, but a big revision to June provided support.

Also on the employment front, President Trump broke the cone of silence again and told Fox that in the "last two months we set a record on the job numbers. Now we will have another big job number on Friday, so it will be interesting to see what that is". Some speculated Trump was front-running the jobs number, but he does not receive the numbers from the BLS until Thursday evening and the full quote sounds more like just a bullish prediction.

Energy leads the way, up 2.2% , as crude prices (CL1:COM) soared 4% . API estimated a crude drawdown of 8.6M barrels for the week. Estimates for the EIA inventory number out after the bell is for a decline of 3M barrels.

Financials are also strong thanks to a surge in revenue from Square lifting mobile payments stocks.

Spot gold's momentum continues, up 0.7% , to $2,040/oz.