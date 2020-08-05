WWE (NYSE:WWE) announces that Nick Khan will be the new president and CRO.

He was the former co-Head of television at Creative Artists Agency.

"While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements. Nick’s management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE’s entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team,” says Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

"Longer term, WWE still has a potentially game-changing content licensing deal ahead of it with significant monetization opportunity," says Jeremy McKinzie on Seeking Alpha.