Longtime General Electric (GE +0.4% ) shareholder Trian Fund has sold shares in the company following a 45% rout in the stock price so far this year.

According to an SEC filing, Trian sold 3.3M shares at $6.09/share on July 31, 1.5M shares at $6.18 on Aug. 3, and 10.8M shares at $6.16 on Aug. 4.

Trian took its initial stake in GE in 2015, but the investment hasn't worked out well; since Trian's investment was known, GE shares have lost ~33%/year on average while the S&P 500 has returned ~11% annually over the same span.

After the recent sale, Trian still holds 43.7M GE shares, a little less than half of its original stake, and the fund tells Barron's it "remains highly supportive of GE CEO Larry Culp and his team's restructuring efforts and focus on creating long term value."

GE recently reported results from "a tough quarter," warning that the macro environment could deteriorate further before recovering.