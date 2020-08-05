Trump says he may suspend payroll tax

President Trump said he may suspend the payroll tax himself in an effort to help the economy in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, after Congress didn't support the idea in talks for the next relief bill.

"Well I may do it myself," he said in an interview with Fox News. "I have the right to suspend it."

The interview occurred before the ADP July jobs report was released. ADP revised June's numbers up by 2.4M, but July only added 167K compared with the consensus for 1.88M.

