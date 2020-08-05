Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN +18.2% ) moves higher following its beat on top line in Q2 earnings, where stronger than anticipated tech-enabled services for capital markets partially offset the declines in print.

Revenue beats by $28.38M to $254M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA of $60.8M (+8.4% Y/Y), reflecting margin improvement of 220 bps to 23.9%.

Donnelley sold its remaining equity stake in AuditBoard for $12.8M; established strategic partnership with Galvanize to extend audit and compliance offerings globally.

Operating cash flow improved $10.2M while free cash flow improved $12.5M from the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP EPS beat by $0.60 to $0.87 vs $0.74 a year ago.

"Strong margin and improved working capital management allowed us to further strengthen our balance sheet, resulting in second-quarter ending non-GAAP net leverage of 2.1x, down 1.0x from the second quarter of 2019," said Daniel N. Leib, president and CEO.

For 2021, the company expects $130-$140M decline in print volume due to 30e-3 regulation. The associated reduction in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $5-$10M.

"The downward trendline of their revenue and stock price since their spinoff in 2016 sends prospective investors running for the hills," wrote SA contributor Microcapbros, concluding "DFIN should see significant price appreciation."

