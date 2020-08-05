Japanese automakers report strong results in China for July.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) says sales in China rose 11.6% Y/Y in last month from a year earlier to 120,945 vehicles, while Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) saw 19.1% growth to 165,600 cars. Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) sales in July were up 17.8% to 136,646 vehicles.

Overall auto sales in China for July are expected to rise 14.9% to 2.08M vehicles, based on an early forecast from The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. That would make four months in a row of growth.

The official July numbers aren't expected out for another week, but here is what the June looked like.

