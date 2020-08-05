UConn first major team to cancel college football season

The University of Connecticut is the first major college football team to cancel its 2020 season outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season," UConn athletics director David Benedict says, citing an "unacceptable level of risk."

Moves by other conferences to limit their schedules had already taken four games out of the Huskies' schedule this year, though two others were shaky as well.