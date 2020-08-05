Oasis Petroleum (OAS +32.4% ) pops at the open after reporting a surprise adjusted Q2 profit even as revenues slumped 69% Y/Y to $166M.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 30% to $174.2M; lease and operating expenses per boe decreased 12% to $6.01/boe in Q2 from $6.83/boe in Q1.

Oasis says Q2 total production sank 36% Y/Y to 54.1K boe/day, with oil volumes falling 40% to 36.4K bbl/day and natural gas output down 24% to 106.1K Mcf/day.

FY 2020 E&P capex of $248M-$263M is 54%-58% below original February guidance and towards the low end of the outlook provided in May.

The company says volumes have increased steadily from May's trough levels, and it expects Q3-Q4 oil volumes of 40K-42K bb/day, 13% above Q2 levels based on current market conditions.

Oasis expects to generate free cash flow at based on its revised 2020 plan.