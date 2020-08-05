U.S. economy could reach pre-pandemic levels by end of 2021, Clarida says

The U.S. economy could still rebound in Q3 even after a slowing of the recovery in July, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in an interview on CNBC.

Furthermore, he still expects the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year.

"My baseline view is that we could get back to the level of activity perhaps towards the end of 2021. There are a lot of moving parts with the virus and the global outlook."

One of those parts is Congress, which is struggling to reach an agreement on further relief funds.

"The longer this drags on, the greater risk there is to long-term damage to the economy,” Clarida said. "I don’t think we’re at that point yet."

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides have "made a little bit of progress."