JPMorgan downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from Overweight to Neutral and shaves $11 off the price target to $61, calling last week's New Relic One platform relaunch a " radical change in strategy" that "might work, but there’s not enough evidence right now to believe the stock will outperform the next 12 months."

Rosenblatt (Neutral, PT from $65 to $60) sees "significant transition risks ahead" with the relaunch but says the move is "perhaps a necessary one as it attempts to catch up to the market leaders who are growing meaningfully faster."

New Relic reported upside Q1 results with 16% Y/Y revenue growth.

For Q2, the company sees $163-164M in revenue (consensus: $163.01M) and EPS from a $0.03 loss to positive $0.02 (consensus: $0.04).

New Relic shares are down 25.9% to $54.48.

Wall Street analysts and SA contributors share a Bullish opinion on New Relic.

Previously: New Relic EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Aug. 04 2020)