For Q2, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN -6.8% ) net revenues of $822M (+3.9% Y/Y) were driven by increased demand across three segments amid pandemic; partially offset by a $16M decline in revenue due to the exit of certain low margin store branded business in the prior year and a $14M decline in related party revenue.

Net income increased $57M Y/Y to $112M driven by strong volume and lower interest expense amid transitioning to new debt structure post its IPO that carried significantly higher interest expense; EPS of $0.53 (+51.4% Y/Y) beats consensus by $0.06.

Adjusted EBITDA of $193M vs. $169M.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $392M; outstanding debt of $2.4B.

Reynolds' board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.22/share; payable on August 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2020.

Looking ahead, the company plans to take steps to add capacity across its facilities to meet rising demand which it assumes will continue through 2020.

FY20 Outlook: Net income: $335-$355M; EPS: $1.60-$1.69; Adj. EBITDA: $695-$$715M; Net debt: $1.9-$2.1B.

