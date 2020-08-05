Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has jumped 8.8% and reclaimed levels not seen since February, after last night's earnings results - where the company turned a non-GAAP profit despite ongoing challenges to revenue, and it made a bold streaming move by moving a key summer tentpole release online.

It's drawn two analyst upgrades to Buy that have focused primarily on the decision to place Mulan on Disney Plus as a premium VOD offering rather than holding out for an initial theatrical release.

Credit Suisse's Douglas Mitchelson upgraded to Outperform from Neutral, and raised his price target to $146 from $116, currently implying 14.4% upside. Disney is now "even more aggressively positioned as a streaming growth story (where investors have limited investment vehicles), and eventual COVID recovery play," and while it will continue to feel the pandemic impact for some time, there's better visibility now.

Guggenheim also upgraded to Buy, and lifted its target to $140 from $123. The company is "boldly pursuing additional global streaming video opportunities," a move that investors are likely to welcome even despite the pressures on parks and theaters.

But the international launch of Star is also drawing commentary; Citi highlights it as a positive development, and Rosenblatt says that should be able to draw a "substantial" number of subscribers, and notes that streaming success makes Disney currently undervalued ($145 price target, up from $135).