TSMC eyeing investment in SoftBank's Arm - NAR

Nikkei Asian Review sources say foundry giant TSMC (NYSE:TSM) and Apple assembler Foxconn are considering an investment in SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBFOTCPK:SFTBY) chip arm.

SoftBank reps have reportedly reached out to several tech giants for a potential Arm sale, including TSMC, Foxconn, Qualcomm, and Nvidia.

A few of the companies, including TSMC, Foxconn, and NVDA, were given select financial data and projections to help make a purchase or investment.

As prior reports suggested, NAR sources say Nvidia is in the most advanced talks with SoftBank for an outright Arm purchase.

