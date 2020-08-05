Acadia Healthcare (ACHC +3.7% ) reports Q2 revenue of $750.3M (-4.9% Y/Y), missing consensus.

U.S. same facility revenue decreased 3.4% including a 0.7% decrease in patient days and a 2.7% decrease in revenue per patient day compared to Q2 2019.

U.K. same facility revenue decreased 3.8% reflecting a 4.5% decrease in patient days, partially offset by a 0.7% increase in revenue per patient day.

Adjusted EBITDA of $144.4M, compared to $158.9M prior.

$212M in cash and cash equivalents

On June 24, debt maturity profile improved through the issuance of $450M of 5.500% senior notes due 2028.

During Q2, the company recognized $18.1M in other income from the provider relief fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act.

Previously: Acadia Healthcare EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Aug. 4)