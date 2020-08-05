The awards, totaling nearly $7M, are for Cummins' (CMI +2.7% ) continued work on enhancing economic viability of fuel cell powertrain solutions for heavy-duty applications including on-highway tractor-trailers and buses.

It's part of DOE’s "H2@Scale" initiative to develop affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution and use.

"Programs like 'H2@Scale' are essential to gain the scale and investment needed that will lead to faster adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technologies," said Amy Davis, President of Cummins' New Power segment.

The first award is for the development of an integrated fuel cell electric powertrain for heavy-duty trucks and transit buses with operational performance and total cost of ownership that supports near-term, rapid, and substantial penetration of the truck and bus market.

The second award is to develop and validate a high pressure, modular, 100 kW proton exchange membrane fuel cell stack and system to power heavy-duty applications.

