BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) reports revenue contracted 15.2 % in Q2.

Gross margin rate slipped 120 bps to 27%; Adjusted EBITDA margin rate squeezed 410 bps to 5.2%.

Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continue to monitor expenses and have extended our IT Roadmap project delays. In April, the first month of Q2, overall revenues declined 26% from pre-COVID-19 levels. June showed meaningful improvement as we were down 13% from the same base. June showed significant increases in both the Real Estate and Light Industrial segments over April."

"BGSF's valuation in terms of TTM P/E over the past two-or-so years has ranged from 5 to 24 (TTM pre-tax earnings are currently $17.5M on TTM revenues of almost $300M). I expect that TTM P/E range to be somewhere between 10 to 35 by the time its revenues approach $750M (with pre-tax earnings around $50M)-which will take from 8 to 15 years", wrote contributor Daryl Davis on Seeking Alpha.

