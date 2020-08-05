Progressive (NYSE:PGR) held an investor Q&A call today as a follow-up to the Q2 earnings report two weeks ago.

On current trends, execs say trends stabilized in June but total vehicle miles driven are still reacting to local COVID-19 developments.

The collision trend in Q2 was down sharply as expected. PGR says claims employees are being redeployed strategically, including into billing disputes.

In regard to rates, consumer shopping has increased and Progressive is looking to be "surgical" with rates in certain areas and geographic regions.

The company says it was ready for the insurance reform in Michigan and is pleased with growth in the state.

The bundled Robinson shoppers growth is still going well.

PGR execs also ran through some of the new product offerings rolling despite the pandemic and said new competitors like Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are welcomed as the market evolves. Progressive notes that it is already a leader in generating online quotes.

