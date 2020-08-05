Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) continue their bullish rampage, enjoying support from safe-haven demand amid the rise in COVID-19 infections, geopolitical developments and concerns about price inflation in the coming months.
December Comex gold +1.9% to $2,060.39/oz., while September silver +4.2% to $27.13/oz.
Bank of America says it is "feasible" that silver could hit $35/oz. next year and reiterates its prediction that gold may reach $3,000/oz. within 18 months.
BofA believes silver will benefit from a macro backdrop of low interest rates and a re-flating economy, with demand also helped by green stimulus that would use more alternative metals.
As part of its bullish outlook for precious metals, BofA upgrades Kinross Gold (KGC +5.5%) to Buy from Neutral and Hecla Mining (HL +9.8%) to Neutral from Underperform.
Among other mining names moving higher: GOLD +2.9%, NEM +2.1%, EGO +3.6%, AUY +3.2%, IAG +3.4%, AEM +2.3%, MUX +4.1%, AG +2.1%, FSM +3.8%, WPM +2.6%.
Goldman Sachs analysts recently lifted their precious metals price targets to $2,300 for gold and $30 for silver.
