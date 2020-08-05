Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) continue their bullish rampage, enjoying support from safe-haven demand amid the rise in COVID-19 infections, geopolitical developments and concerns about price inflation in the coming months.

December Comex gold +1.9% to $2,060.39/oz., while September silver +4.2% to $27.13/oz.

Bank of America says it is "feasible" that silver could hit $35/oz. next year and reiterates its prediction that gold may reach $3,000/oz. within 18 months.

BofA believes silver will benefit from a macro backdrop of low interest rates and a re-flating economy, with demand also helped by green stimulus that would use more alternative metals.

As part of its bullish outlook for precious metals, BofA upgrades Kinross Gold (KGC +5.5% ) to Buy from Neutral and Hecla Mining (HL +9.8% ) to Neutral from Underperform.

Among other mining names moving higher: GOLD +2.9% , NEM +2.1% , EGO +3.6% , AUY +3.2% , IAG +3.4% , AEM +2.3% , MUX +4.1% , AG +2.1% , FSM +3.8% , WPM +2.6% .

Goldman Sachs analysts recently lifted their precious metals price targets to $2,300 for gold and $30 for silver.

