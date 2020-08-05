Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Q2 results:

Net sales: $1,219.1M (+6.1%).

Net income: $60.6M (+573.3%); non-GAAP net income: $141.0M (+20.1%); EPS: $0.44 (+528.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.03 (+19.8%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): $462.7M (+192.3%).

2020 guidance: Net sales growth: 6-7%; organic sales growth: ~3%; non-GAAP EPS: $3.95 - 4.15 (includes $0.12 - 0.15 of COVID-19 costs and a negative $0.06 impact from the divestment of the Rosemont Rx business). Consensus is EPS of $4.07 on revenues of ~$5.2B (+7%).

Shares down 9% on modestly higher volume as investors appear to have been expecting more bullish guidance.

SA Authors rate the company Bullish.

Perrigo EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue