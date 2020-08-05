TravelCenters of America (TA +6.4% ) reports 78.3% growth in net income, 22.1% in adjusted EBITDA and 6.5% in adjusted EBITDAR in Q2.

Total fuel sales volume down 5.2% to 476.22M gallons, due to a decrease in trucking activity and consumer travel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuel revenues plunged 48.3% to $577.41M and Nonfuel revenues fell 14.8% to $405.57M.

Fuel gross margin increased 19.6% and adjusted fuel gross margin increased 9.6%, driven by a favorable fuel purchasing environment, changes in approach to pricing and the federal biodiesel blenders' tax credit.

Adjusted EBITDAR margin rate up 350 bps to 20.7%.

