AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS +5.4% ) entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm, an existing AgEagle shareholder, for purchase of 3.36M shares and warrants to purchase up to 2.52M shares at an exercise price of $3.30/share; gross proceeds of ~$10M.

Warrants have 10-month term from closing date; not exercisable until February 6, 2021; exercising warrants will generate additional gross proceeds of ~$8.3M.

Proceeds will be used for general working capital and capital expenditure purposes.

Offer expected to close on or about August 6, 2020.

"This capital infusion, coupled with other recent offering proceeds, will help to empower AgEagle with the resources necessary to execute on several key growth initiatives that we are pursuing, including expanding our contract manufacturing and assembly capabilities to best serve growing demand for American made drones and drone-related equipment," CEO Michael Drozd commented.

Previously: AgEagle Aerial +12% on new leased manufacturing facility (Aug 4)