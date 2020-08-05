PennEast project gets favorable FERC environmental review
Aug. 05, 2020 10:49 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), SO, SJI, NJR, UGIENB, SO, SJI, NJR, UGIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The stalled PennEast Pipeline project received some help from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as staff found the developers' new plan to divide the project into two phases would not significantly affect the environment.
- To help the 116-mile project advance and overcome regulatory hurdles, PennEast had proposed to amend the authorization and begin with a first phase, a 68-mile segment in Pennsylvania with the capacity to carry 695K dth/day, while a second phase segment, mostly in New Jersey, would enable the project full capacity of 1.1B cf/day.
- PennEast is a joint venture of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI)
- The U.S. Supreme Court recently delayed a decision on whether to hear the case - potentially for months - and instead asked the U.S. solicitor general to file briefs in the case.