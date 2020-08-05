National Grid (NGG -0.8% ) says it is planning a £10M ($13M) project in the U.K. to test how hydrogen could be used to heat homes and bring down greenhouse gas emissions from industry.

"If we truly want to reach a net zero decarbonized future, we need to replace methane with green alternatives like hydrogen," the company says. "Trial projects like this are crucial if we are to deliver low carbon energy, reliably and safely to all consumers."

National Grid hopes construction, at a site owned by risk management group DNV in Cumbria in northwest England, could start in 2021, subject to approval by energy regulator Ofgem, with trials to begin in 2022.

