Fujirebio Diagnostics, a subsidiary of H.U. Group (OTC:MRCHF) has initiated clinical testing, required for the submission of its new SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay for FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Lumipulse SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay will be available for use on the LUMIPULSE G1200 instrument, with throughput of 120 tests per hour and allows laboratory personnel to randomly load samples as needed.

In June, Fujirebio Inc. (Tokyo) received Japanese regulatory approval of the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay for use with nasopharyngeal and saliva samples. The assay is available in Japan as a stand-alone detection tool for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The initial submission to the FDA is expected to be made in early September for nasopharyngeal swab.