In its virtual "Galaxy Unpacked" event, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has unveiled a wide number of new devices, including the Note 20 line set to assume the mantle of its highest-tier phone, and the Tab S7 updated tablets.

The Note 20 Ultra is a step up in power from the new standard Note 20, offering its most loaded phone at a premium price: just under $1,300 for a 128 GB storage/12 GB RAM model, and just under $1,450 to get it with 512 GB of storage. It has a 6.9-inch screen.

The "regular" Galaxy Note 20 lacks a high refresh rate, expandable microSD storage and a periscope zoom lens, but still prices at just under $1,000 for 128 GB storage / 8 GB RAM. It has a 6.7-inch display. Preorders for both phones start just after midnight tonight, with devices shipping Aug. 21.

Among new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch super AMOLED display, while the standard Tab S7 has an 11-inch LTPS LCD screen. It also offers a very Microsoft Surface-like experience, with its stylus combined with a removable keyboard and back kickstand.

The company also unveiled a Galaxy Watch 3 with a thinner body and thicker price (starting at $399.99 and up). And its Galaxy Buds Live earbuds offer active noise cancellation (promised to cut low-band background noise by 97%) and three microphones along with a voice pickup unit.

The final surprise saved for last: Samsung indeed unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the successor to last year's folding phone. The new device has a 6.2-inch screen covering the front of the phone, with a main display at 7.6 inches, and a more subtle hole-punch camera taking up less screen space. There's no release date or price yet, though the company promises more info in September.