Energy (XLE +2.1% ) tops the early S&P sector leaderboard, extending this week's gain to 4%, as crude oil prices (CL1:COM) jump to five-month highs.

September WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) +3.8% to a five-month high $43.30/bbl, rising above its 200-day moving average ($42.65) for the first time early January; October Brent +3.4% to $45.95/bbl.

Oil prices maintained strong gains after the EIA reported U.S. crude inventories fell 7.4M barrels in the week ending July 31, much more than analyst expectations.

A weaker dollar, which makes oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies, also has supported prices.

Among major movers: DVN +8.2% , FTI +4.7% , SLB +3.5% , HAL +3.9% , MRO +4.3% , APA +5.1% , OXY +3.9% , FANG +3.7% , CPG +7.8% , CVE +7.1% , SU +4.9% .

