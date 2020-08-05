Seeking Alpha
Oil prices hit five-month highs after big drop in U.S. crude stocks

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)

Energy (XLE +2.1%) tops the early S&P sector leaderboard, extending this week's gain to 4%, as crude oil prices (CL1:COM) jump to five-month highs.

September WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) +3.8% to a five-month high $43.30/bbl, rising above its 200-day moving average ($42.65) for the first time early January; October Brent +3.4% to $45.95/bbl.

Oil prices maintained strong gains after the EIA reported U.S. crude inventories fell 7.4M barrels in the week ending July 31, much more than analyst expectations.

A weaker dollar, which makes oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies, also has supported prices.

Among major movers: DVN +8.2%, FTI +4.7%, SLB +3.5%, HAL +3.9%, MRO +4.3%, APA +5.1%, OXY +3.9%, FANG +3.7%, CPG +7.8%, CVE +7.1%, SU +4.9%.

