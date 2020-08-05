Nano cap Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN +28.2% ) jumps on an 8x surge in volume in reaction to its announcement that it has completed enrollment in the dose optimization expansion cohort in its ongoing open-label Phase 1b clinical trial of lead candidate ALRN-6924, in development for the protection against multiple chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities (severe anemia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia).

The 120-subject study is assessing the ability of ALRN-6924 to mitigate the myelosuppressive effects of chemo agent topotecan in patients with P53-mutated small cell lung cancer.

Preliminary data should be available next quarter.

ALRN-6924 works by inhibiting two proteins, MDM2 and MDMX, that inhibit the p53 tumor suppressor.