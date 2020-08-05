Instagram (FB +0.3% ) has launched its salvo against TikTok (BDNCE) with the debut of its short-video feature Reels.

It's the latest example of Instagram co-opting a high-quality feature from a rival for its own use, though Reels' Robby Stein says it will distinguish itself from TikTok by adapting to user desires: "We’ve really focused on how this type of format could work within the Instagram community.”

And it's also the latest challenge for TikTok, facing a potential U.S. ban unless it arranges a sale of its U.S. operations.

Like TikTok, Reels allows users to make short videos (up to 15 seconds long for Reels, vs. 1 minute for TikTok) set to music along with sharing and discovery features and filters and effects.